I’m on my way to the Global AI Summit on Africa in Kigali on April 3 and 4, thanks to an invitation from the Ministry organizing the event. I’ll be speaking, but mostly listening and learning and hopefully connecting with people who are drawn to approaches that are open and creative. If you know someone at this event I should meet, please do let me know.

I’m scheduled to be the main guest at the Fireside Chat on April 1. I’ll also be participating in the panel “Innovating for a Healthier Future.” This panel topic combines open source and health with new AI developments. I’ve been working with OpenMRS (as a board member) on open source electronic medical records for better outcomes for some years. I’m eager to dive into the impacts of AI on this work with the broad set of experts at the Summit.

After the Summit, I’ll spend a few days in Nairobi. I’ll say more about the Summit shortly.